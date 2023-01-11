'It is frustrating': Healthcare officials plead for residents to reserve 911 for emergencies

When faced with a decision that may require medical care, making the right call can save a life.

But according to some healthcare workers, far too often ambulances are called for non-emergencies, and it’s meant a delay in service for those in need of emergency care.

“It is frustrating,” said Gar Fitzgerald, an advanced care paramedic with Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service (GWPS). “You’re on off-load delay or tied up with something that doesn’t need it, and then you hear something serious going on.”

Fitzgerald said about half his calls are non-emergencies, often dealing with patients with symptoms of COVID-19 or the cold and flu.

He said three out of six or seven calls are probably not medically urgent.

“I’ve had nights where it feels like everything was not really a medical emergency,” said Fitzgerald.

The GWPS said they received more than 500 calls in 2022 that were considered non-urgent where patients could have waited 24 hours for care. These types of calls are up 8 per cent compared to 2021.

“It’s taking away a resource for somebody who seriously needs it,” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said a high number of calls can push them into a code red, meaning no ambulances are available.

In Guelph-Wellington there were 59 code reds in 2022, a substantial increase compared to 11 in 2021 and nine in 2020.

“I think 911 has really become the catchphrase to get healthcare 24/7, 365 and, unfortunately, sometimes you don’t need that,” Fitzgerald said. “Just wait for your family doctor. But if you need 911, your paramedics are there.”

He said if it is a life-threatening situation, whether that’s shortness of breath, chest pain, traumatic bleeding or signs of stroke, dial 911.

But there are alternatives to care for those who do not need it immediately.

“What most people are experiencing often is that they mild or moderate illness but they're not really sure where to go, so that’s why it’s important to call a family physician,” said Sharon Bal, Cambridge family physician

Bal stressed that if you’re unwell and feel you require an ambulance you should call 911 but consider other options.

“There are walk-in clinics, those urgent care and these really great centers that are community designed specifically for cough, cold, flu COVID can be really great options.”