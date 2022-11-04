'It hit home': Kitchener mom opens up about son's opiate overdose

A Kitchener mother is opening up about her son’s death as a tale of caution after learning several youths were sent to hospital after consuming suspected drugs.

“When I read that it was a trigger, it hit home right away,” said Jaimie Farrell. “I pray that this just really opens their eyes to how dangerous it is to take things that they have no clue what it is.”

Farrell’s son Zion died in May 2016 from an accidental opioid overdose. He was just 14 years old when he took a pill that he thought was Xanax, but it contained a deadly dose of fentanyl.

Jaimie Farrell's late son, Zion. (Carmen Wong/CTV News)

“You are not just taking this pill and taking a chance with your own life. I am living proof that my son did not think the pill that he was taking was going to end his life,” said Farrell.

Waterloo Region’s Integrated Drug Strategy issued a community drug alert Thursday warning of a “contaminated drug supply” after five suspected overdose-related incidents involving youth. It was on Nov. 2 when five youths consumed pills described as being white or yellow pills, stamped “Xanax” and may have contained LSD or fentanyl.

Waterloo Regional Police said seven people were hospitalized on Nov. 2 after consuming drugs.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board confirmed some of those involved were students at Resurrection Secondary Catholic School in Waterloo.

James Topham, the deputy chief of the Waterloo Region paramedic service said five youths were taken to hospital, not seven but they did respond to two other unrelated calls for suspected overdoses the same day.

Police said the youths’ conditions are believed to be non-life threatening.

“I am so thankful that the outcome was just that they went to hospital and they get to leave because my son didn’t,” said Farrell.

Michael Parkinson, a drug strategy specialist formerly with the recently de-funded Waterloo Region Crime Prevention Council has been working in the field for 16 years.

“The scale of death and the scale of harm for young people and adults is off the charts,” said Parkinson.

He said to prevent youth from consuming drugs, it will take more than education, but intervention from the neighbourhood, and government policy levels.