'It has so much of an impact': Canada’s World Cup hype boosts local recreational soccer
As the Canadian Women’s National team hits the pitch for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, more girls are getting the itch to play in Waterloo Region.
At RIM Park, the Waterloo Minor Soccer Club and BVB International Academy host several youth camps throughout the summer. Player and camp instructor Majaliwa Lukambo said the academy has seen more girls join the club over the years.
“[The club] has more girls than guys playing the sport, so that’s very good for the club,” Lukambo told CTV News. “Builds a lot of opportunities.”
Kate Halley plays for the BVB International Academy reserve team and has been involved in the sport for most of her life. The winger says men’s teams have gotten more attention in the past, but women’s soccer has progressed over the years.
“The Waterloo Soccer Club has done a great job of highlighting our women’s teams and showing what we can do,” Halley said. “As more and more girls are showing up, I think we are able to get a larger pool of players in general. It’s giving people the opportunity to practice their skills and develop.”
Team Canada defender Shelina Zadorsky brings local ties to this year’s Women’s World Cup. Before winning Olympic gold with Team Canada at the Tokyo Games, Zadorsky grew up playing in Kitchener.
“I think it’s really important for young kids everywhere to be able to have someone to look up to and see that ‘ok there is a path for me to get to where I want to be, there are avenues that I can take’,” Colin Kerr, Program Coordinator for Soccer Shots Waterloo Region told CTV News.
Soccer Shots is a grassroots organization that offers introductory programs for kids aged 2 to 8.
“Every few months I always see more and more girls signing up for our program,” Kerr said. “With all of social media and the World Cup just getting bigger and bigger and obviously here in Canada our women’s team has just been phenomenal I definitely think there have been lots more girls signing up for not only our soccer program but other soccer programs in general.”
Halley says the players on the women’s roster are setting an example for younger girls to follow in their footsteps.
“See that you can do it. You can work hard and as long as you give it everything you got you can become an amazing soccer player just like them,” Halley said.
Kerr believes that soccer’s affordability will continue to draw more youth to the sport, adding that Canada’s success on the world stage will strengthen the game at the recreational level.
“I think the growth and the popularity on the professional level is really going to have a trickledown effect on the club levels, ultimately being able to impact more and more kids,” Kerr said.
Canada’s opening game of the 2023 FIFA World Cup is at 10:30 p.m. EDT Thursday against Nigeria.
More information on Waterloo Minor Soccer Club programming can be found here.
