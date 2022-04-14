‘It has been a true honour’: WRPS Chief Bryan Larkin retiring after three decades in policing

Waterloo Regional Police Service Chief Bryan Larkin is retiring after nearly eight years in the position and 31 years in policing.

Waterloo regional police made the announcement in a media release Thursday.

“It has been a true honour to lead this organization over the past eight years and serve beside the incredible members who commit themselves each and every day to public safety and wellness,” Larkin said in part in the release.

He thanked WRPS members for their service and sacrifices, and Waterloo region residents and members of the of the police board for their support and confidence in him.

“While this was not an easy decision, it was the right decision,” Larkin said. “I leave this incredible organization confident in the leadership and guidance of others to continue successfully moving the service forward to meet the growing needs of the community.”

Larkin will work with the WRPS board on a transition date and an interim police chief will be named ahead of Larkin’s departure, WRPS said.

The release did not say what’s next for Larkin.

A spokesperson for WRPS said Larkin was not available to comment further on Thursday.

Larkin began his career in policing with WRPS in 1991 working as a front-line constable in Kitchener, later rising to the rank of Superintendent of Central Division.

Prior to becoming Chief of the Waterloo Regional Police Service on Aug. 31, 2014, he served as deputy chief and then chief of the Guelph Police Service.

Karen Redman, chair of the Waterloo Regional Police Service Board, wished Larkin well on his future endeavours and congratulated him on his "legacy of excellence."

“His leadership, vision, and passion for policing have been essential for the growth of the Waterloo Regional Police Service, as well as countless community organizations and aspiring leaders,” Redman said in the release.