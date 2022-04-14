‘It has been a true honour’: WRPS Chief Bryan Larkin retiring after three decades in policing

(File photo/CTV Kitchener) (File photo/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadian soldiers heading to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees

Up to 150 Canadian Armed Forces members will soon be deploying to help manage the Ukrainian refugee resettlement efforts in Poland, including helping thousands of Ukrainians come to Canada. Defence Minister Anita Anand made the announcement on Thursday at the Canadian Forces' military base in Trenton, Ont.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver