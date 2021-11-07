‘It gets a little depressing’: Time change draws mixed reviews from Waterloo Region residents

Waterloo -

Daylight saving time has come to an end again in Waterloo Region but, some are wondering why the flip is needed at all.

On Sunday at 2 a.m. clocks were set back an hour to Standard Time. The bi-annual time change offers most Canadians an extra hour of sleep on Sunday but, continues to draw mixed reaction for its early sunrise and sunset.

“It's kind of been one of those things we just accept and just kind of never really question why we're doing it,” Waterloo resident Joey Clayfield told CTV News. ”It’s just like okay here we go, this is that time of year.”

Local resident Teri Patrick calls herself an early morning riser and says she appreciates getting more sunlight earlier in the day.

“It gives me an advantage to wake up earlier,” Patrick said. “Instead of waking up at seven now I’m up at six.”

Others think the time change is a dated concept.

“I think daylight saving time is a ridiculous waste of time,” said Jeremy Szoka, who works in the service industry. “It just creates more problems across every sector. It’s more work than it’s worth.”

Szoka added that darker days can contribute to depression and negatively affect those battling mental health issues — a thought wechoed by other members of the community.

“It gets a little depressing when the sun goes down at 5 o’clock or shortly after,” Karl Keilhau said.

Parents have complained about the seasonal switch, saying the change makes it harder for kids to stick to their routine.

“Doesn’t seem to be any point to it, and it really messes with the kids’ school schedules,” said Michelle Dietrich.

A private members bill has been tabled to put an end to the time change in Ontario.

If passed, Ontario would join the Yukon, most of Saskatchewan, parts of Quebec, Nunavut and British Columbia whose clocks stay on standard time year round.