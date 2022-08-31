'It flies under the radar': Overdose Awareness Day marked in Guelph, Waterloo region
To mark International Overdose Awareness Day, several events were held in Waterloo region and Guelph with those on the front line of the drug poisoning epidemic warning others the ongoing stigma can have a detrimental impact.
A spokesperson with ARCH Guelph – an organization which supports those battling HIV, AIDS and addiction - said it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly how many people have died from an overdose over the past year in the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph region.
More people have a personal connection to the crisis than some might think, the spokesperson said.
“It flies under the radar because it’s not everybody’s issue,” said Karen Lomax, an overdose prevention coordinator with ARCH Guelph. “Not everybody has experience in it, but if you were to sit down and talk with other folks you would find out that it’s hit more people than they care to mention. The stigma keeps people back. I’ve been told a long time ago that this day allows people to come out and mourn and not be stigmatized.”
An emailed statement from Wellington-Dufferin Public Health Drug attributed to Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum said: “Drug overdoses were a painful reality in our community before COVID-19, but the pandemic has made this reality worse. While much of our attention was focused on fighting this global virus, the most vulnerable in our society dealt with isolation, lack of awareness and reallocation of resources that exacerbated the ongoing challenge of supporting those caught in an epidemic of drug overdoses.”
To date this year, WDG Public Heath said it estimates there have been 12 overdose-related deaths.
The statement continued in part: “WDG Public Health will continue to partner with the many community agencies who are involved directly with the people and places experiencing overdose emergencies. Our agency currently works with partners across the area to send out health alerts when we know there has been an increase in overdoses that may be due to tainted drugs on the streets of our communities.”
OPIOID TOXICITY DEATHS IN CANADA
A report from Health Canada shows the number of apparent opioid toxicity deaths in 2021 was 7,560. Of these, 2,816 were reported in Ontario.
This breaks down to 19 people per 100,000 that succumbed to opioid toxicity. This number has steadily increased over the last few years from 2016 when the report shows 6.2 deaths per 100,000 people.
The number for 2021 is significantly higher than 2020 which reported 16.7 deaths per 100,000.
According to the Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy, in 2021 there were 99 reported overdose-related deaths using regional police service data.
This number only includes the suspected overdoses as reported by Waterloo Region Police Services and is subject to change when data from the provincial coroner is supplied.
In 2021 up to Aug. 4, there have been 43 reported overdose deaths.
After the Guelph event, another event was set to take place in Kitchener’s Victoria Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Both events will include a memorial, guest speakers, light refreshments and access to harm reduction supplies.
The City of Cambridge hosted an event in Dickson Park on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
