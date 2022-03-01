'It didn't seem real': Waterloo man wins $100,000 ENCORE prize

A Waterloo man has won $100,000 after saying "yes" to ENCORE.

Vassos Theodosiou purchased the lucky 6/49 lottery ticket for the Jan. 1 draw, and managed to turn that $1 into a big prize.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said the 64-year-old matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in the exact order.

Vassos he didn't check his ticket until a few weeks after the draw.

"I heard the lottery terminal winning chime and when I realized what I won, I thought I was dreaming because it didn't seem real," said the retired tradesman in a media release.

He told the OLG that he shared his big news with son.

"He didn't believe me – I had to send him a photo!"

Vassos said in the release that he'll use some of the money to pay bills and eventually take a trip to Greece.

According to the OLG, the winning lottery ticket was sold at the Shell station on Lancaster Street in Kitchener.