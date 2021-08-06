KITCHENER -- Guelph police are looking to track down a woman who they believe found a missing bracelet on Thursday afternoon.

Police said a different woman told them she'd dropped a bracelet outside a financial institution at St. George's Square after some work was done on it. She went back after realizing it was missing, but said she couldn't find it.

The bracelet is described as a hollow-link gold bracelet with large links and a Netherlands coin. Police said the bracelet has "little financial value but is an irreplaceable family heirloom."

Police said a second woman was seen on surveillance video picking up the bracelet. She was in her mid-20s with a blonde ponytail and was wearing a yellow tank top and denim shorts. She was carrying a tablet and coffee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.