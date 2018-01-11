

CTV Kitchener





An Ion vehicle will be brought out and towed along the entire 19-kilometre light rail line starting Thursday, officials say.

According to the Region of Waterloo, the testing is expected to start Thursday in the area of Northfield Drive and King Street before moving to the rest of the route “over the subsequent days.” All testing is dependent on weather conditions.

Officials say the vehicles will often by moving slowly as they are towed along the week, and their presence could trigger unusual traffic signal patterns at intersections that cross the line.

Testing will eventually include powered light rail vehicles moving the line. This activity will continue up until the launch of passenger service, which is expected to happen this spring.

There are currently three light rail vehicles in Waterloo Region. Ten others are in testing or assembly phases at a Bombardier facility in Kingston, while 501 – the first vehicle to arrive in the region – was recently sent back to Kingston for completion.