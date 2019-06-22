

CTV Kitchener





Launch day: What you need to know about the ION

After 17 years since discussions first started, Waterloo Region is now ready to hop onto their very own light rail transit.

Hundreds of people turned out to the historic launch on Friday morning. Before any passengers had hopped on, the ION had already garnered $3.282 billion in economic development.

“Pinch me, someone please,” said regional Coun. Tom Galloway. “Onward to Cambridge.”

Trainer attacked by elephant at African Lion Safari

A trainer has serious injuries after being attacked by an elephant at African Lion Safari. The man was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital by Ornge Air Ambulance.

Emergency workers were called in to the Cooper Road property around 2 p.m. on Friday. The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate the incident.

'Nearly in tears': OSAP trends on Twitter as cuts hit home for students

Post-secondary school students have been posting their drop in OSAP balances for next year online. This effort made OSCAP the number one trending topic on Twitter in Canada.

The cuts were announced by the Ontario government back in January. One student says she had her funding slashed from about $13,000 last year to less than $6,900 for the upcoming school year.

"I'm nearly in tears, as I worry about being able to afford school this year," says Twitter user @Mariann84249936.

Covered bridge in West Montrose to be featured on new stamp

The “Kissing Bridge” in West Montrose will be featured on a new stamp from Canada Post. It will be one of five covered bridges in the collection.

The structure over the Grand River is Ontario’s last remaining historic covered bridge. It’s 60 metres long, was built back in 1881, and was featured in the 2017 horror movie “It”.

Canada Post says the stamps pay “tribute to their engineering and design and their role in transportation, but also recognizes them as important symbols of community life in rural Canada.”

Finally, Cambridge decides on multiplex location

Cambridge will have a new recreation facility on city-owned land in southeast Galt. Roughly 27,000 people live within a 15-minute walk of the location. The facility will feature a pool, multiple gyms, a fitness track, but no ice rinks at the time.

The question of a location has been plaguing Cambridge City Hall for the last five years. Construction on the multiplex isn’t expected to start for 2-3 years.