KITCHENER -- A collision between an ION train and a van in Kitchener has resulted in damage to both vehicles.

First responders were called to the area of Ottawa Street South and Bedford Road just before noon on Tuesday.

The driver of the van was uninjured. No other injuries have been reported.

A business in the area tells CTV Kitchener the van was travelling northbound on Ottawa Street and made a right hand turn onto Dundas Street when it crashed with the ION vehicle.

In November, an LRT vehicle and cyclist were involved in a crash in the same area.

