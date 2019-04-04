

CTV Kitchener





The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate after a suspicious fire in Ingersoll.

Provincial police say an area resident called 9-1-1 after they saw smoke coming from a home on Bell Street around 8:30 Wednesday night.

Officials say the fire was quickly put out, and there were no injuries.

The fire was deemed suspicious and provincial police, along with the Ontario Fire Marshal, are now investigating.

Witnesses are being asked to contact police