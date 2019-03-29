

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a bank robbery in Cambridge.

Crews were called to the CIBC in Cambridge on Dundas Street around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

A suspect entered the bank, demanded money, and took an undisclosed amount before fleeing on foot.

The suspect has been described as a black male, 25-35 years old, six feet tall, and with a thin build.

He was wearing dark pants, a hoodie, and had his face covered.

Police are looking to identify the individual in the above image.