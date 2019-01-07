

CTV Kitchener





The region’s paramedic service is investigating a pair of dispatch calls that may have resulted in delayed ambulance service.

In a report being presented to regional council on Tuesday, the region’s EMS chief says two separate calls are being looked into.

A source tells CTV that a 911 call was made from an address in St. Jacobs on Dec. 23, but an ambulance was reportedly sent to the wrong location.

The source says dispatchers could not determine the patient’s location because they didn’t have the proper system to locate callers.

Earlier in the month, the province moved the Cambridge dispatch centre to Hamilton.

According to a memo obtained by CTV, the technology used to locate callers in distress was expected to be out of service for as long as two months.

The union warned that there could be delays in response times.

Meanwhile, The Ministry of Health maintained that call responses would not be impacted.

It said that local police dispatchers were asked to assist with locating patients during 911 calls until the necessary equipment was installed.

In the report to be presented to council, the chief of paramedics is asking for the region to take over EMS dispatch services from the province, something that EMS officials have been asking for since 2007.

With reporting from Nicole Lampa.