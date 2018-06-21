Featured
Investigation underway after pedestrian struck, police say
Police say an investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck on Westmount Road in Kitchener. (Photo: Marta Czurylowicz)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 10:00AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in Kitchener.
Police were called to the intersection of Westmount Road and Greenbrook Drive just after 9 a.m. on Thursday.
A car inside the scene appears to have a smashed windshield and a safety vest and baseball cap can be seen on the ground in front of the vehicle.
Police have not released information regarding injuries.