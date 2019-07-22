

CTV Kitchener





Provincial police in Norfolk County have launched a death investigation after an unresponsive person was found on the side of the road.

A resident spotted the man and called first responders to 11th Concession Road in North Walsingham, west of Turkey Point, on July 20.

A 60-year-old Norfolk County man was found dead on the side of the road.

Police say an investigation is underway but the death is not suspicious and foul play is not suspected.