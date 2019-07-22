Featured
Investigation underway after man found dead on side of road: police
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 22, 2019 4:41PM EDT
Provincial police in Norfolk County have launched a death investigation after an unresponsive person was found on the side of the road.
A resident spotted the man and called first responders to 11th Concession Road in North Walsingham, west of Turkey Point, on July 20.
A 60-year-old Norfolk County man was found dead on the side of the road.
Police say an investigation is underway but the death is not suspicious and foul play is not suspected.