Investigation leads to youth facing child porn, luring charge
Waterloo Regional Police headquarters are pictured on Wednesday, June 15, 2016.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 11:03AM EDT
A youth has been arrested in charged as part of an investigation into child luring.
The alleged luring happened on a social media application.
Regional police say they made the arrest on May 7.
The youth was charged with two counts of luring a child, extortion, possession of child pornography and breach of probation.
Police say the investigation was made possible by a grand from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.