Investigation leads to increased police presence in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police say there will be an increased police presence Thursday, in the area of Walnut Street and Cherry Street, for an investigation.

According to a social media post sent out around 10:30 a.m., police said to avoid the area.

Police said there is no public safety concern, but did not reveal the nature of the investigation.

After 11 a.m., a police cruiser and ambulance could be seen in a driveway on Walnut Street.

Before noon, a command post appeared to be set up near Walnut Street.

This story will be updated.

A command post could be seen near Walnut Street on Oct. 19, 2023. (CTV News/Dan Lauckner)