Kitchener

    • Investigation leads to increased police presence in Kitchener

    A police cruiser and ambulance could be seen on Walnut Street in Kitchener on Oct. 19, 2023. (CTV News/Dan Lauckner) A police cruiser and ambulance could be seen on Walnut Street in Kitchener on Oct. 19, 2023. (CTV News/Dan Lauckner)

    Waterloo regional police say there will be an increased police presence Thursday, in the area of Walnut Street and Cherry Street, for an investigation.

    According to a social media post sent out around 10:30 a.m., police said to avoid the area.

    Police said there is no public safety concern, but did not reveal the nature of the investigation.

    After 11 a.m., a police cruiser and ambulance could be seen in a driveway on Walnut Street.

    Before noon, a command post appeared to be set up near Walnut Street. 

    This story will be updated. 

    A command post could be seen near Walnut Street on Oct. 19, 2023. (CTV News/Dan Lauckner)

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of a last resort,' audit finds

    Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News