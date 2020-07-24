WATERLOO -- A man and woman have been arrested and drugs have been seized following an investigation police say involved coin laundry machines.

Kitchener patrol officers arrested the pair from Waterloo on July 13 in the area of Lorraine Avenue, according to news release sent out on Friday.

Police seized a large sum of cash and suspected meth, fentanyl, heroin, as well as several prohibited weapons.

The man and woman are both facing a number of charges like breaking and entering, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of stolen property under $5,000, and possession of a prohibited weapon.