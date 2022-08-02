Investigation into Old Marina Restaurant fire continues in Puslinch, Ont.

As investigators continue to look into what caused a devastating fire at the Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont., many have been stopping by the scene and reminiscing about the historic building.

Firefighters were first called to the blaze around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.

The building is considered a total loss.

As of Monday, officials say it's still too dangerous to go inside, but investigators believe the fire originated in the basement.

Traffic through the park around the restaurant was busy Monday afternoon, with several people coming by to examine the wreckage.

One of those was nearby resident Larry Hackbart, who says dining at the Old Marina Restaurant many years ago was what sold him and his wife on moving to the area.

"[On Saturday] I came up here and my heart sunk," said Hackbart. "Our hearts are broken. It's terrible. This building, these people, are part of our family."

Hackbart says his wife's celebration of life was held at the restaurant only a month ago.

"One of the staff I've known for a while, when we saw each other, we just hugged and both had a cry," said Hackbart. "It hurt. It still hurts."

Hackbart adds that the owner of the restaurant also owned a nearby shed full of supplies for the park, which also burned down in January.

According to a gofundme page for the Old Marina, the owners of the restaurant intend to rebuild.

A fire in 2005 destroyed the building, which was later rebuilt and reopened in 2007.