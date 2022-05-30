Investigation in Wilmot causes overnight road closure

A rural road was closed down overnight in Wilmot Township as police conducted an investigation.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, officials tweeted that the intersection of Carmel Koch Road and Notre Dame Drive would be closed.

Emergency and hydro crews were also on scene, according to police.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, the intersection was reopened.

Waterloo regional police have not released further details about the nature of the investigation.