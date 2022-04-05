Investigation finds Brantford police not connected to injured man

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says Brantford police officers are not criminally responsible for the injuries sustained by a 42-year-old man who was hospitalized in December 2021.

According to an SIU news release, on Dec. 4, officers responded to a private property on Adams Boulevard after the man triggered a security alarm while driving onto the property in what was later determined to be a stolen pickup truck.

The man heard over the police radio that he was wanted on warrants and ran from the area. Other officers arrived to assist in locating the man and spotted him running into a deep wooded area. Officers did not pursue the suspect and ended the search.

The next day, the man was hospitalized after being found in a field in medical distress.

The SIU was notified of the incident because the man’s condition appeared to be connected to the interaction with Brantford police officers the day prior.

SIU said the investigation determined the man’s condition was likely a result from attempting to flee police and there was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges.

The file has been closed.