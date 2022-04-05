Investigation finds Brantford police not connected to injured man

Brantford police

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadian urban skies turn lethal for migratory birds

An unintended but fatal flaw in the design of building glass has contributed to the deaths of millions of birds in Canada and across North America, several years' worth of data compiled by advocates and reviewed by CTVNews.ca show.

An unintended but fatal flaw in the design of building glass has contributed to the deaths of millions of birds in Canada and across North America, several years' worth of data compiled by advocates and reviewed by CTVNews.ca show (Photo: iStock / FangXiaNuo)

Ukraine's leader to brief top UN body on alleged massacres

Russian forces on Tuesday were preparing for an offensive in Ukraine's southeast, the Ukrainian military said, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepared to talk to the UN Security Council amid outrage over evidence Moscow's soldiers deliberately killed civilians.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver