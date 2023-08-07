Investigation continues into ‘suspicious’ Kitchener fire: WRPS

The aftermath of a fire in Kitchener on Lancaster Street E on Aug. 7. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener) The aftermath of a fire in Kitchener on Lancaster Street E on Aug. 7. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver