Investigation continues into ‘suspicious’ Kitchener fire: WRPS

Waterloo Regional Police are now treating a fire in Kitchener as suspicious.

Around 6 a.m. on Aug. 4, emergency crews responded to a residential fire on Lancaster Street E.

No injuries were reported and the Kitchener Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames.

Police say the cause of the fire is considered suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.