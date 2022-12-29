Investigation continues into alleged murder of OPP officer after two people charged

Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate the alleged murder of an officer who police say was ambushed while responding to a call.

Police say Const. Grzegorz "Greg" Pierzchala responded to a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., Tuesday afternoon and was fatally shot when he got there.

Twenty-five-year-old Randall McKenzie and 30-year-old Brandi Crystal Lyn Stewart-Sperry are each facing a charge of first-degree murder in his death.

Police say McKenzie was under a lifetime firearms prohibition and had been charged in 2021 with several firearms offences and assaulting a peace officer.

A warrant had been issued for this arrest and additional charges were laid after he failed to show up for a court appearance in September.

OPP say the 28-year-old Pierzchala had been with the force for just over a year and had been patrolling independently since April.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2022.