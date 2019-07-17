

The Canadian Press





The Special Investigations Unit has discontinued its investigation into the arrest of a woman in Kitchener.

According to an SIU news release, police were called to find a 23-year-old woman on Queen Street South on June 10.

She was reportedly apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital.

The next day, the SIU says she called police to tell them that she had sustained a concussion while she was being apprehended.

The interim director of the SIU, Dan Martino, says in the release that he is “not satisfied that there is sufficient evidence of a concussion and, therefore, a ‘serious injury,’ such as would engage the SIU’s jurisdiction.”

As such, he says the SIU has discontinued the investigation and closed the file.