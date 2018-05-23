

CTV Kitchener





Woodstock police say over the long weekend they arrested an intoxicated man sitting in the street.

When police arrived on Clarke Road they say the man was found to be naked from the waist down and yelling and screaming incoherently.

Police say they arrested the 21-year-old man for his own safety but not before he allegedly tried to start a fight with police.

He was released when he was sober and police have charged him for being intoxicated in a public place.