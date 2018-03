CTV Kitchener





Starting next week, drivers in Kitchener won’t be able to use Weber Street to get between Highway 8 and downtown Kitchener.

The intersection of Weber and Sheldon Avenue is scheduled to close for six weeks starting April 3.

Drivers are being urged to use King Street as a detour around the closure, which is part of a larger project to reconstruct Sheldon between Weber and King.

Sheldon is expected to be closed between Weber and King until late July or early August.