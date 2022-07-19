Intersection closed after dump truck collides with hydro poles in Kitchener

Police have shut down a Kitchener intersection after they say a dump truck struck several hydro poles in the area of King Street East and Deer Ridge Drive.

In a tweet posted at 1:07 p.m., Waterloo regional police said King Street East at Riverbend Drive is closed. The Highway 8 off-ramp is also closed.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

As of 1:30 p.m. Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro's outage map showed no outages.

This story will be updated.