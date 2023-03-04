International Women’s Day walk returns to Cambridge with largest ever turnout

Despite the overnight snow storm, 135 participants took to the streets of downtown Galt on Saturday afternoon for the 9th annual International Women’s Day walk and celebration.

Marchers gathered at LA Franks and made their way to the University of Waterloo Architecture Auditorium for refreshments, speeches and a performance by Stacey Kay, a local Juno Award winner.

Dr. Anita Taylor, a senior director at the University of Waterloo, was the keynote speaker for the day.

”It’s our biggest event ever so we’re really excited and it’s our first in-person since before COVID,” said Yvonne Kaine, the event coordinator for the walk.

Kaine is also the public awareness director with Soroptimist, the global organization that hosted the walk.

“It makes me feel energized that so many people decided to come out,” said Kaine. “The theme of this year’s campaign is ‘embrace equity’ and that’s what our speaker is going to be talking about today and we’re just trying to support that.”

Despite the walk happening on Saturday, International Women’s Day is on Mar. 8.