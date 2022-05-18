Interim Waterloo regional police chief named

Region of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman says Inspector John Goodman will take over as interim police chief when current chief Bryan Larkin leaves in July.

Redman made the announcement at Wednesday’s Waterloo Regional Police Services Board meeting.

Waterloo regional police announced Larkin’s “retirement” from the service in April. CTV News confirmed later that day he had been appointed to a high-ranking position with the RCMP.

On Wednesday, Redman said Larkin’s last day with WRPS will be July 3.

According to Goodman’s LinkedIn profile, he’s been with Waterloo regional police for 28 years, six of those as an inspector.

This story will be updated.