KITCHENER -- Whether they're tears of joy from laughing with family or tears shed from something more sombre, there are benefits to letting it all out and having a good cry.

Two students from the University of Waterloo have created a new initiative called Waterworks. It's an interactive map that locations where students and faculty have shed a tear and the stories behind them.

Queenin Wu and Leslie Xin are the faces behind the initiative, saying they started it as a way to help students know that it's okay to express your emotions however they manifest.

Wu and Xin are both third-year system design-engineering students at the University of Waterloo. They say the idea came from their combined passion for design, engineering, art and maps.

The interactive map uses blue dots to show where students have cried.

The map markers also share the anonymous stories. Each one of the stories is also linked to a different mental health resrouce.

The stories represent tears shed for all different reasons.

The duo launched the initiative three weeks ago, receiving nearly 400 responses already.

Their goal is to help people know that they aren't alone in how they express their emotions and that many people feel the same way.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available.

Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645), Centre for Suicide Prevention (1-833-456-4566) or Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868) offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.

Here are some additional resources that the founders of Waterworks have shared, as well: