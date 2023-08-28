Interactive hockey exhibit coming to Kitchener

An interactive 8,000 sq. ft. touring exhibition focusing on the science, history and culture of hockey is set to open at open at the GloveBox next month.

The exhibit, which is put on by THEMUSEUM, will open on Sept. 30 at 120 Victoria Street South in Kitchener.

“After bringing numerous world-class exhibitions to our community it is time to celebrate Canada’s game of Hockey,” David Marskell, CEO of THEMUSEUM said in a news release. “This major exhibition is a fantastic intersection of sport, technology, and the science of hockey and will be enjoyed by corporate and school groups, families, hockey teams and fans of all ages.”

THEMUSEUM said guests will be immersed in the sport of hockey as they travel through an outfitted locker room and down a “tunnel” arriving at the "Hockey Science Lab," where they can test their hockey knowledge with numerous hands-on experiences on a replica rink.

There will be more than 20 interactive experiences and challenges.

The exhibit will be open Tuesday through Sunday. Full details are available at TheHockeyExhibit.ca.