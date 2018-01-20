

CTV Kitchener





Anyone worried about a large smoke plume seen in Paris on Saturday had no reason to be concerned: It was all part of a firefighter training exercise.

A building at the corner of Lee and Woodslee avenues in the community’s north end went up in flames in a controlled burn.

Fire officials spent much of the afternoon at the site, practicing their skills in battling structure fires.

The fire sent smoke into the air which could be seen from several kilometres away.