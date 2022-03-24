'Instead of saving soccer balls, he's trying to save lives': Fundraiser for former Guelph soccer player

The Guelph community is holding a fundraiser Thursday night to show its support for Ukraine and a local soccer player who has traded in his cleats for combat boots.

Hundreds are expected to attend the fundraiser at the Italian Canadian Club on Ferguson Street.

There will be food, raffles, live music and a silent auction.

Proceeds from the event will be used to help with various aid efforts in Ukraine.

A fundraiser for Ukraine at the Italian Canadian Club in Guelph. (Mar. 24, 2022)

It will also support Svyatik Artemenko, the goaltender for Guelph United F.C., who is fighting for his home country.

"He was league MVP, he was outstanding for us all season long," said Keith Mason, the general manager of Guelph United F.C. "He was one of our leaders of the team. It's hard to think that at the end of January he was here in Guelph and now he's on the frontlines to fight the Russians. He went over there because he had the opportunity to play pro, and play for a team in Odesa, and two days later Russia invaded. Now he's got his military gear. So instead of saving soccer balls he's trying to save lives."

Tickets for the fundraiser are still available and the event runs until 10 p.m.