

CTV Kitchener





St. Joseph’s Health Centre in Guelph has received an unprecedented $1 million gift from a Guelph family.

The gift comes from the Ireland family, who is deeply connected with the city and has long supported the health centre.

Robert Ireland founded Guelph Tool & Die Ltd, now Guelph Manufacturing Group, back in 1965.

“My family is tremendously proud to make this $1 million gift in support of St. Joseph’s,” says Ireland’s son, Rob. “We trust this gift will help ensure that all those facing significant injury, disease or disability will have access to the best possible medical equipment and programming for years to come.”

The gift has been earmarked to support the purchase of new equipment that a news release says is “essential to patients and residents.”

St. Joseph's President David Wormald says it's through these kind of donations that the centre can continue to offer the support it does to patients.

"Today, we thank the Ireland Family for their remarkable compassion and philanthropic leadership," he says in a press release. "You are an inspiration to all of us."

The centre is home to 240 long-term care residents. It also has 86 hospital beds and serves thousands of outpatients every year.