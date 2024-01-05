Inquest to look into the death of accused child predator
The province has announced an inquest into the death of Timi Gusak, the accused child predator who died while in custody at Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton.
The 32-year-old died on Oct. 8, 2019. Gusak’s father told CTV News that his son was found in medical distress in his cell and later died in hospital. At the time, Halton Regional Police said that Gusak’s death was not suspicious.
An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.
The province said a jury will examine the circumstances surrounding Gusak’s death and may make recommendations to prevent similar incidents.
The inquest is set to start on Jan. 22. Eight witnesses are expected to give evidence over a six-day period.
HISTORY OF THE CASE
On July 6, 2019, a four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at an apartment building on Brybeck Crescent in Kitchener. Waterloo regional police said the child was playing when a man approached her and assaulted her in a stairwell.
Surveillance video of the man was released to the public. It showed the suspect running down the street without a shirt on.
Police also shared video of a car he was seen driving before the assault.
Later that month, police said the man was also wanted for two other unsolved sexual assaults in the region. One on Patricia Avenue in 2017 involved a six-year-old, and the other, on Barrie Place in 2013 involved a four-year-old.
Those two incidents also happened in apartment building stairwells.
Police said they connected the three assaults using DNA evidence.
Timi Gusak was arrested on Aug. 15 and charged with the sexual assaults of all three girls.
He was also charged with possession of child pornography.
Gusak appeared in a Kitchener courtroom on Sept. 26 where he was denied bail.
He died less than two weeks later.
None of the allegations against Gusak were proven in court and the case against him was withdrawn after his death.
