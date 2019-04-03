

CTV Kitchener





A coroner’s inquest has been called into the death of a Cambridge man who was in police custody in 2017.

Officials determined that Kieran Kay, 26, died from a cocaine overdose.

The Special Investigation Unit cleared a Waterloo Regional Police officer in the case in May of last year. According to the SIU report, paramedics responded to the scene but realized they needed additional help because Kay was acting aggressively.

The report says paramedics waited for police before they administered naloxone.

When officers arrived, Kay had no vital signs. He was pronounced dead in hospital later that evening.

The inquest was ordered last fall. No date has been set.