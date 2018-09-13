

CTV Kitchener





An inquest has been announced into the 2011 death of an inmate at the Niagara Detention Centre in Thorold.

Kelvin Sawa was taken to a hospital on August 15 of that year with life-threatening injuries.

The 46-year-old from Port Colborne died a few days later.

Two other inmates were later charged with second-degree murder in connection to his death.

The inquest will examine the circumstances and make reccomendations in light of Sawa’s death.

It's set to begin on September 24 at the Welland Courthouse.