Inquest into Beau Baker death set for Feb.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, August 17, 2018 12:09PM EDT
The Ontario Coroner’s Office has confirmed an inquest into Beau Baker’s death will begin in early Feb.
Baker, 20 at the time, was killed by a Waterloo Regional Police Service officer in April 2015.
Police responded to a call on Brybeck Crescent in Kitchener after Baker had made a series of threats over the phone earlier in the evening.
He confronted police with a knife when they arrived.
Police have said he was shot out of concern for public safety.
The exact date and location of the inquest have not been released.