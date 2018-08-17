

CTV Kitchener





The Ontario Coroner’s Office has confirmed an inquest into Beau Baker’s death will begin in early Feb.

Baker, 20 at the time, was killed by a Waterloo Regional Police Service officer in April 2015.

Police responded to a call on Brybeck Crescent in Kitchener after Baker had made a series of threats over the phone earlier in the evening.

He confronted police with a knife when they arrived.

Police have said he was shot out of concern for public safety.

The exact date and location of the inquest have not been released.