KITCHENER -- An Innisfil company has been fined $60,000 for an incident where an employee was injured in a fall at a Waterloo construction site last year.

The incident happened at a high-rise condo building at 128 King St. North in Waterloo on Feb. 10, 2020. According to a release from the Ministry of Labour, the worker fell from 21 feet off the ground. The release also said the workers didn't have site-specific training on how to properly tie off fall protection equipment while working at the site.

The ministry said the worker sustained serious injuries in the fall.

MTN Constructions Inc. pleaded guilty at provincial offences court in Kitchener on Monday.