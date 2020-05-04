KITCHENER -- The eight inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 at Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener have recovered from the virus.

The confirmed cases are now listed as resolved, according to Correctional Services Canada as of Monday.

Of the 85 tests given at the prison to inmates, 77 came back negative.

The eight positive cases at Grand Valley are the only ones listed in Ontario. Quebec has reported 163 cases in inmates, while British Columbia has 119.

Two correctional officers at GVI have also tested positive for COVID-19. There has been no update on their status as of Monday.

An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Kitchener prison was officially declared on April 9.

The first case at Grand Valley was confirmed on March 31.