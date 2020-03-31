KITCHENER -- An inmate at Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener has tested positive for COVID-19.

Martine Rondeau of Correction Service Canada said in an email response Tuesday night that the inmate is being isolated from the others.

“The inmate was provided a mask and access to a single washroom that no other inmate accesses at this time,” said Rondeau. “We are closely and carefully following direction from public health officials.”

Rondeau adds that other individuals who have been living in close contact with the inmate are self-isolating, a cleaning and disinfecting of the living spaces has taken place, and routines have been modified.

Screening has been enhanced for those entering the institution, according to officials.

Rondeau says nurses and doctors are on hand at institutions to monitor inmates or employees who develop symptoms.

She also adds that they are "engaged with public health and are working closely to trace any contacts this inmate has had in order to take further measures, as necessary."

As of Tuesday evening, according to Correctional Service Canada’s website, the Grand Valley Institution inmate is the only positive case involving a federal inmate in Ontario, and one of three in the country.

The website also says a second Covid-19 test at Grand Valley Institution came back negative.