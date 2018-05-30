

CTV Kitchener





The Special Investigations Unit has ceased its investigation into an injury that came to light after a collision in Kitchener.

The SIU was called in to look at the case because a 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with a severe hand injury after being the passenger in a car that had allegedly fled from police.

It happened early on the morning of April 27, on Ottawa Street.

According to the SIU, police approached a parked vehicle, which took off and crashed into stone pavers near a house.

It later came to light that the man’s hand injury had occurred days before the collision, when he had punched a door.