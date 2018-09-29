

CTV Kitchener





Regional police were investigating a crash that sent two vehicles off the roadway and into a ditch.

It happened in at Trussler Road and Cedar Creek Road in North Dumfries around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

The vehicles involved, a van and a flatbed truck, sustained significant damage.

Police said injuries were reported, but there was no indication of how serious they were.

There was no word on what caused the collision.

Police were still investigating.