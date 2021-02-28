KITCHENER -- A man suffered minor injuries and has been handed impaired driving charges following an early morning crash in Guelph, according to police.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Victoria and Stone streets.

Police say officers discovered the manwas impairedand two of his breath samples were over twice the legal limit.

An Oakville man has beenarrested and charged with impaired driving and blood alcohol level above the limit, as well as failing to stop.