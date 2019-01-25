

CTV Kitchener





More water main breaks may be in store around Waterloo Region as the weather gets colder.

The six water main breaks in 2019 is well below the January average of 20, but more are expected as the temperature drops to double digits.

“That’ll drive the frost down into the ground,” said Tamar Gaber, the manager of operations for Kitchener Utilities. “With that you’ll get some movement.”

Half of Kitchener’s water mains are cast iron or ductile iron piping.

The pipe, some laid up to 50 years ago, only has a shelf life of 80-100 years.

A University of Waterloo think-tank says they’ve come up with a solution. Their concepts would be able to shoot a lining into existing water mains, “cure it, and make a new pipe inside the old pipe.”

The idea would add another one hundred years to the life of the utility, but it would come at a cost.

“No one wants to increase their user fees and rates,” said Mark Knight, a member of the think-tank. “It costs money in order to fix and rehab these pipes.”

The City of Kitchener typically replaces water main pipes when crews do work in the summer.

Engineers at the University of Waterloo say there will come a point when so many pipe are bursting that municipalities will be forced to act, regardless of finances.