A fentanyl information session was held in Blandford-Blenheim Township on Wednesday evening to help combat the opioid crisis.

Residents were invited by Ontario Provincial Police to attend the session at the Princeton and District Musuem.

Det. Const. Chris Auger with the OPP Drug Enforcement Unit gave a presentation on prescription drugs that are being sold and the current trends officers are seeing on the streets.

Provincial police say rural communities are not immune to the crisis as they are also seeing overdose related deaths in those areas.

The next public information session will be held in Tavistock.