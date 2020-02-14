KITCHENER -- Stratford General Hospital is still experiencing an influenza outbreak.

The outbreak was first announced on Feb. 10 and has affected the Medicine Unit, which is closed to admissions.

In a news release, the hospital says that visitors are welcome but are asked to limit their visits to one patient at a time.

They're asking visitors to wear a mask, gloves and a gown, and to discard them before leaving a patient's room.

"If you are sick we are urging you to reconsider visiting any patients in any areas of our hospitals at this time, unless it is for compassionate or palliative reasons," Infection Control Practitioner Larry Morrell is quoted in the news release.

"Staying home will help stop the spread of the flu to people who may be more susceptible to complications."

Anyone who isn't feeling well is asked to postpone their visit to the hospital for at least 72 hours.

Two years ago, the hospital had a flu outbreak that lasted almost three weeks. It was first declared on Feb. 13, 2018 and lasted until March 5.

The hospital says the best protection against the flu is a flu shot, which is still available through family doctors and pharmacies.