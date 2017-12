CTV Kitchener





Patients on two floors of Grand River Hospital’s Freeport campus have developed influenza-like symptoms, prompting the hospital to declare an outbreak.

Hospital officials say the outbreak is on the second and third floors of the Union Terrace wing of the facility. Flu-like symptoms have been found in two patients on each floor.

Patients showing symptoms have been isolated. The hospital is also aggressively cleaning Union Terrace and limiting visitors to the unit.

The outbreak will end once five days pass without a new case of the illness being diagnosed.