WATERLOO -- Waterloo regional police are conducting a homicide investigation after they say an infant was found dead in Kitchener.

The announcement came via Twitter around 6 p.m on Saturday. Police say officers are on scene in the area of Cedarwoods Crescent.

A female has been arrested, according to officials.

Police say more details will be released at a later time.

This is a developing news story. Check back later for further updates.