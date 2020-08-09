Advertisement
Infant found dead in Kitchener, female arrested: WRPS
Published Sunday, August 9, 2020 6:32PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
WATERLOO -- Waterloo regional police are conducting a homicide investigation after they say an infant was found dead in Kitchener.
The announcement came via Twitter around 6 p.m on Saturday. Police say officers are on scene in the area of Cedarwoods Crescent.
A female has been arrested, according to officials.
Police say more details will be released at a later time.
This is a developing news story. Check back later for further updates.